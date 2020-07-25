Laurel Mather Walker
Jan. 2, 1949 — July 17, 2020
Laurel Walker, a journalist whose reporting touched the lives of many Waukesha County residents for five decades, died July 17, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. She was 71. She was born January 2, 1949, in Baraboo, and graduated from Sauk Prairie High School. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire in 1971 with a degree in journalism and earned a master’s degree in science, public policy and urban planning from the University of Oregon in 1975. She joined the Waukesha Freeman as a reporter in 1977 and at the urging of her husband accepted an offer to join The Milwaukee Journal as a reporter covering Waukesha County government in 1986.
In 1997, two years after the merger of The Journal and the Milwaukee Sentinel, she was named a columnist for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and began providing opinions with a suburban focus on news developments in Waukesha County and throughout the four-county area. She retired from the paper Sept. 28, 2012.
Survivors include her husband, Robert; two sons, Will (Catherine) of Oakland, Calif., and Joe (Jen) of Everett, Mass.; two grandchildren, Abe and Owen; and Mary, Bob (Laurelei), Marian (Les), Fran (Paul), Aileen, Judy and Evie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Sybella Mather.
Before she passed away, Laurel wrote this: “I came from Walter and Sybella Mather, good Wisconsin farm stock. I was the youngest of two brothers and seven sisters, and we often differed in politics and religion. But we loved each other.
“My best choice in life was marrying the love of my life, my best friend, Robert Walker. Our proudest accomplishments are our two sons, two strong, sensitive, smart young men, Will and Joe. Will, in turn, found his love in Catherine Winfield, and Joe found it in Jen Kelly Walker, whose son, our grandson Abe, gave me such joy. I regret I could not have spent more time with you, Abie, and your brand new baby brother, Owen Robert.
“I loved my job as Waukesha County columnist for 16 years at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and before that as a reporter for The Milwaukee Journal and Waukesha Freeman. I owe a debt to my newspaper family and friends, everyday heroes who work tirelessly for truth.
“Lastly, my deepest thanks go to Dr. Mohammed Ali Raza and the staff at ProHealth Care Cancer Center in Pewaukee for their steadfast support and skill in my care.
“It was a good ride.”
A private memorial service for the family will be held. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Memories can be shared with the family at LaurelWalker@sbcglobal.net.