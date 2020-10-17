HARTLAND
Lawrence Johnson
Mr. Lawrence Johnson, “Mr. J.” of Hartland passed away at age 92 on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, surrounded by his family. Lawrence grew up in Melrose, Wisconsin, and moved to the Hartland area in the early 1950s, where he met the love of his life, JoAnne Hartwell. The two married in 1952.
Lawrence and JoAnne started the A&W Restaurant in Hartland in 1962, where Lawrence was given the nickname “Mr. J”. The restaurant was a staple in Hartland for 20 years before it was sold. Lawrence then worked for Color Ink until he retired at age 75.
Lawrence and JoAnne accepted the Lord Jesus Christ, their Savior, in January of 1953. Lawrence’s passion was ensuring that everyone he got to know also knew their Savior personally. He was involved in numerous prison ministries and other outreach ministries. They have been faithful members of Brookside Baptist Church in Brookfield for 25 years, where Lawrence was always there to greet attendees with a smile and handshake. Lawrence was a loving and devoted husband, wonderful father, proud grandfather and great-grandfather, dear son, brother and friend, and faithful servant to his Lord.
He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family, friends and all those who knew him.
Lawrence is survived by his son Bruce (Theresa) Johnson; daughter Lorilyn (Ron) Flug; daughter-in-law Kathy Johnson; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; brother Norman Johnson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnne (nee Hartwell), and son, Larry Johnson.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, at Brookside Baptist Church, 4470 Pilgrim Road, Brookfield, WI 53005, with Pastor Ken Keltner officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit directly at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Hartland Village Cemetery, Upper Annex.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.