Lawrence ‘Larry’ S. McCormack
Aug. 17, 1938 — May 17, 2020
Lawrence “Larry” S. McCormack of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by the love of his family at age 81. He was born in Ottawa, Ill., on August 17, 1938, the son of Samuel and Margaret (nee Gaefke) McCormack.
He was a 1956 graduate of Waukesha High School and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. On September 8, 1962, he married Mary Jean Kuhtz at St. Mary Catholic Church. Larry worked for Alloy Products for many years, retiring in 2005.
Larry was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, the West Allis Bowmen, and an avid member of the Nikon Photography Club. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, bowling, archery and photography, but most of all cherished his family.
He will be sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Mary Jean of Waukesha, and their five children, James (Lisa) McCormack of Summit, John (Tammy) McCormack of Eagle, Joseph (Jackie) McCormack of Mukwonago, Mary Kay (Jeff) Radish of Merton and Michelle Kudick of Mukwonago. He was the proud grandfather of Rylee Neibauer, Jordyn Neibauer, Morgan McCormack, Sophia McCormack, Cole McCormack, Luke McCormack, Macey Rae McCormack, Sammie Radish and Rachel Radish.
He is further survived by his cat, Max, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jerry McCormack.
Visitation will be at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 Highway 59, Waukesha, WI 53188, on Thursday, August 6, from 10:30 a.m. until the funeral Mass begins at 11 a.m. Face Masks or face coverings are required at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Larry’s name are appreciated to the St. Vincent de Paul of Waukesha County, 818 W. Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189, the Salvation Army, 445 Madison St., Waukesha, WI 53188, or the Food Pantry of Waukesha County, 1301 Sentry Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.