PEWAUKEE
Lee F. Stair
Dec. 1, 1951 — April 15, 2020
Lee F. Stair, 68, of Pewaukee passed away peacefully at home on April 15, 2020. Lee was born in Milwaukee on December 1, 1951, son of the late Henry Lloyd “Lefty” Stair. He graduated from Pewaukee High School in 1970. Lee married Jill Melody Stair on January 10, 1976, at Galilee
Lutheran Church in Pewaukee. Lee was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid bird watcher, music listener and always the life of the party.
Lee was a retired Navy veteran with a variety of interests which included extensive knowledge of American muscle cars, Reiki energy healing and a passion for musical instruments. Lee is survived by his wife, Jill, of 44 years; son Levi (Lindsay); parents LuElla and Orval Zarling; brothers Larry Stair, Scott Zarling, Terry Zarling, and sister, Vici Broske.