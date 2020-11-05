Leor ‘Lee’ Gaffney (Schwenn)
Leor ‘Lee’ Gaffney (Schwenn) passed away Nov. 1, 2020, at age 84.
Born in Madison, Leor spent her childhood in Sun Prairie and graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1954. She married Arthur “Stehly” Gaffney in 1958. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in September of this year. Stehly was with her till the end.
Leor and Stehly spent nearly 60 happy years in their Waukesha home raising a family, growing a bountiful garden and spending time with their many friends in the Rip Van Winkle neighborhood. Her social life was vibrant with many activities including bowling teams, bridge clubs and neighborhood parties. Lee retired from Waukesha Memorial Hospital, where she worked in the business office for 28 years. Upon retirement, she volunteered at the Waukesha Public Library and as a Town of Brookfield poll worker.
She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by Arthur Stehly Gaffney, her husband; sons Bryce (Sally) and Sean (Christine); daughter Stacie (David) Lucero; grandchildren Jamison, Leah, Robert Thomas and John; and scores of relatives and close friends. Leor and Stehly opened their hearts and home to create an extended family that provided love, support and comfort.
Thank you to the Heartis Village North Shore and Allay hospice for their extraordinary care.
There will be a celebration of her life when we can congregate again. Until then, raise a glass of Miller Lite in her honor.
We would be honored to have any donations made in her memory to American Diabetes Association.
Schramka Funeral Home, 262-432-8100, is serving the family. Please visit www.schramkafuneralhome.com for online guestbook.