WAUKESHA
LeRoy D. Petersen
April 25, 1935 — Aug. 12, 2020
LeRoy D. Petersen of Waukesha died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his home at the age of 85. He was born in Rhinelander on April 25, 1935, the son of Alfred and Florence (nee Gustafson) Petersen. LeRoy attended Rhinelander High School and then proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1952 until 1956 as an airplane mechanic. On February 20, 1960 he married Shirley Smith in Milwaukee. He worked for Reynolds Machine Shop and retired from Accurate Specialties in 1997. LeRoy loved woodworking and hunting, but most of all he cherished his family, especially his grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Shirley, and their children, Dan (Jill) Petersen, Kelly Petersen and Sherri Petersen, and George Doyle, who was like a son to LeRoy and Shirley. He was the proud grandfather of Brandon Rouse, Lindsey Doyle, Jessi (Aaron) Dyszelski, Kailee Britz, Hunter (Paityn) Petersen and Cody Britz and great-grandfather of five. He is further survived by his sisters Jean and Carol, brother Don (Wanda), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Florence Petersen, brothers Ken, Leo and Jim and sister Norma.
A private family memorial will be held and interment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.