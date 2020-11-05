JEFFERSON
Leslie 'Les’ J. Clemans
Feb. 21, 1947 - Oct. 25, 2020
Leslie ‘Les’ J. Clemans, 73, of Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Jefferson Memory Care.
Leslie Joseph Clemans was born on February 21, 1947, in Oconomowoc, the son of Floyd and Ellen (nee Gurlie) Clemans. He was a 1965 graduate of Oconomowoc High School. He then attended UW-Whitewater where he received his bachelor’s in education. He taught at Park Lawn Elementary School in Oconomowoc. He also worked at Lake & Country Tire of Oconomowoc and substitute taught at numerous local schools. Les served in the United States National Guard. He enjoyed playing softball, especially pitching in league softball.
Les is survived by his children, Jamie Clemans and Tyler Clemans; brother, Terry (Lynn) Clemans; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
No services will be held.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.