Lester G. Bankert
Oct. 7, 1935 - Nov. 11, 2020
Lester G. Bankert, age 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020. Les was born October 7, 1935, in Oconomowoc.
He graduated from Oconomowoc High School and one year later he married the love of his life, Beryl Hjerstedt. After Les served in the United States Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, the young couple moved to Waukesha. Les worked in Waukesha’s City Hall for the next three decades as the deputy comptroller. He also worked many weekends as a bartender at the Elks Club. A long-time member of St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waukesha, Les lived his faith out in the world.
Les knew right from wrong better than anyone you know. He liked telling the story of Abraham Lincoln as a young man, walking three miles to return 6 cents that belonged to someone else. That meant everything to him. He intervened to defend people who couldn’t defend themselves. He was a farm boy in the city. He was an accountant. He was a veteran. He was a husband, a father and a grandfather. He was kind and generous - a good and faithful servant.
Les is survived by his sons, Brian (Mary) and Keith, and his grandchildren, Christina (Timothy), Mike (Colleen) and Matthew.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beryl.
A special thank you to the caregivers of Elizabeth Residence in Bayside for sharing their love with Les these past five years.
Keith, Brian and Mary will carry your loving thoughts and memories of our dad in our hearts as we alone gather to say goodbye to Les Bankert.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.