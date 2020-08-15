Lewis Richard ‘Lou’ Wolf
May 3, 1929 — Aug. 12, 2020
Lewis Richard “Lou” Wolf passed away August 12, 2020, at the age of 91.
Born May 3, 1929, in Racine, to parents Steven and Mary Wolf.
He was a graduate of St. Catherine High School and on May 14, 1949, he married Barbara Schaff at Holy Name Church in Racine. They were blessed to celebrate 71 years of marriage.
Lou worked as a lineman for the electric company and at Dalum Equipment from which he retired at the age of 55. Unable to stay away from the work force for long, Lou took a job with GMI Leasing and subsequently retired two more times. He enjoyed golf, square dancing and bicycling. His greatest passion was woodworking, crafting many items that family members cherish.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara (nee Schaff); children Tom (Cynthia), Larry (Keri), Judi (Darwin) Tetzlaff, Dan (Jane), Tim (Terrie), Debi (Brent) Steidl and Mike (Rose); grandchildren Patrick (Naomi), Meghan, Carlee, Scott (Amy), Heather, Jake (Ally), Ben (Kelly), Lucas (Joelle), Trevor (Jessie), Austen (Olivia) and Alyssa; and great-grandchildren Colin, Brady, Tyler, Finnegan, Addison, Isabella and Elliana.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 17, at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland, WI 53029. Visitation at church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the St. Charles Cornerstone Project.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.