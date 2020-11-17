WAUKESHA
Lily Garcia Nunez
May 23, 1943 — Nov. 9, 2020
Lily Garcia Nunez of Waukesha passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 77. She was born in Sheboygan on May 23, 1943, the daughter of Sipriano and Maria (nee Medina) Garcia. Lily was the best mom who raised her family as a single mother. She then met Loreto Nunez and they were married in 1983; he preceded her in death in 2005. Lily retired from Waukesha Memorial Hospital where she worked in patient services for many years. She had a big heart, opened her home to anyone, and was always ready to lend a helping hand. Lily devoted her life to her family, and she cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her great sense of humor and caring and compassionate soul that will be forever missed.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Maria Yepez, San Juan (Barb) Yepez Jr., Alex (Rose) Yepez and Delia Lopez; her grandchildren, Leah (Jesus) Sanchez, Gunther Medrano, Leticia Medina, Melia Medina, Ariana Huaracha, Santiago Huaracha, Amy Beth Kegler, Lloyd Curler, Natasha Curler, Johnny (fiancee Jessica) Yepez, Crystal Yepez, Steven Yepez, San Juan Yepez III, Mark Adams, Samantha (Matt) Winner, Shannon Meier, Alex (Jessica) Yepez Jr., Melissa Lopez, Amber Rose, Victor Manuel Esparza Jr., Claudia (Huriel) Hernandez, Jose Esparza, Leti Lemus, Veronica Lemus and Joey Lemus; her great-grandchildren, Jesus, Leia, Iylah, Divine, Serene, Davian, Sonny, Isabella, Tiegan, Raymond, Johnny Jr., Jayla, Myla, Ava Lee, Layla, Hector, Ayana, Alaya, Admary, Dario, Aylani, Amaya, Diego, Alejandro III, Tomas, Adrian, Laythan, Asher, Markos, Ayden, Victor III, Mario, Nicole, Kahlani, Eruviel, Adriel and Huriel Jr.; step-children, Mariano (Chris) Nunez, Juan (Charlene) Nunez, Tina Nunez and Dora Nunez; step-grandchildren, Emily Nunez, Tyler Nunez, Yesenia (Anthony) Mandella, Christy (Ryan) Campbell, Vanessa Barajas, Alfonso Barajas Jr. and Mackenzy Aguirre; stepgreat- grandchildren, Romeo, Chance, Isabel, Sophia and Lincoln; and two great-great-grandchildren, Jase and Mateo.
She will also be remembered by her brothers and sisters, Joe (the late Iris) Garcia, Albert (the late Paulette) Garcia, Janie (Izy) Barron, Robert Garcia, Lee (Linda) Martinez and Erlinda (Wes) Martinez, her beloved dog, Harley, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Loreto Nunez and her beloved dog Cho Cho.
Due to the pandemic and health and safety of the family, services will be private for the immediate family only. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.
The family will gather for a graveside service at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 23, at St. Joseph Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery. COVID-19 guidelines need to be followed and masks are required.
Memorials in Lily’s name are appreciated to the Pro-Health Care Foundation-Walks for Cancer, 725 American Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188, or the American Diabetes Association, 375 Bishops Way, Suite 220, Brookfield, WI 53005.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.