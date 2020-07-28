Linda Ann Imig
Linda Ann Imig, age 72, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. She was the youngest daughter of Edward and Barbara (nee Keppen) Imig.
Linda graduated from Waukesha South High School and from WCTC. She then went on to work at Artos Engineering. After over 30 years at Artos, she left there to work at Penzeys Spice call center. She loved chatting with the customers and sharing her knowledge of the many spices.
Linda was a lifelong member of the Evangelical & Reformed United Church of Christ where throughout the years she gave of her time and talents.
In her younger years she loved to cook, bake, knit, sew, and go camping. Throughout her life she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially enjoying the holidays and various special gatherings.
In the last four years Linda struggled with multiple myeloma and dialysis. It was a tough road, but she was a trooper and an inspiration.
Linda is survived by her loving sisters Susan De Muth and Beth Lawson. She is further survived by her cousins Karen Dable, Dale Dable, John Terlinden, Lee Stickles and Bonnie Stickles. She is further survived by three nephews, a niece and seven greatnieces and -nephews. Linda had many other family and friends who survived her, including special friend Robin Davis Yates.
Linda was preceded in death by her loving partner, Bob Yates; her cousin and best friend, Ann Terlinden;
cousin Ken Dable; and brothers-in-law Bob De Muth and Bill Lawson.
Per Linda’s wishes, there will be no memorial service.
From the depths of our hearts we would like to thank Dr. Mohammod Raza and his fantastic staff at the UW Cancer Center. They were always there for Linda. We are also profoundly grateful for Dr. Sajjab and the wonderful staff at the Davita Dialysis Center who took good care of her. We thank the city and town of Waukesha paramedics for always being there for us when we needed them. And finally, a huge thank you and hug to the ProHealth Care Hospice staff, especially Pam, Linda’s call nurse. The staff and volunteers at Angels-Grace were a blessing to us.
Kindly send any memorials to the UW Cancer Center, N16-W24131 Riverwood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188-1106, in memory of Linda and in honor of Dr. Raza and his staff.
We rejoice that Linda is free of pain and has now joined the heavenly choir.
