Linda Ann Johnson
May 30, 1945 — Aug. 8, 2020
Linda Ann Johnson (nee Ceretto), age 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
Linda was born on May 30, 1945 in Milwaukee to parents Angelo and Marie Ceretto, joining older brother Larry, and then younger siblings Ginni and Tony. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy and Cardinal Stritch College in Milwaukee, and eventually earned a master’s degree from Viterbo College. Linda was a born educator and storyteller. She devoted her life to middle school and high school-aged children at St. Jerome School in Oconomowoc, and Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha. As a math teacher, English teacher, and theology teacher, she inspired her students to be their best selves, to strive for understanding, and to find joy in their lives every day.
Linda’s greatest and most cherished role in life, however, was being a mom to her three children and “Nanny” to her five grandchildren. She was everyone’s #1 fan and would not miss any of her grandchildren’s soccer games, dance competitions, school plays, choir/band/orchestra concerts, or anything else! She showered her grandchildren with unconditional love, spent as much quality time with them as possible, and made sure they all knew that she loved them “no matter what.”
Linda is survived by her loving children, Michael (Megan) Johnson and Erin (George) Argyros; grandchildren, Evan and Zachary Johnson, and Ana, Niko, and Fotoula Argyros; siblings, Ginni (Frank) Hicks and Tony (Cheryl) Ceretto; as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 37 years, Roger Johnson; daughter, Joanna Johnson; parents, Angelo and Marie Ceretto; and brother, Larry Ceretto.
A private service for Linda will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 909 E. Main St, Barrington, IL. An outdoor committal service will take place on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at St. Jerome Cemetery in Oconomowoc at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Atonement Lutheran Church and Cancer Treatment Centers of America.
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.