CHEROKEE VILLAGE, ARK.
Linda Leiloni (Kopiness) Janny
The heartbreaking and unforeseen passing of Linda L. Janny occurred on October 19, 2020, in her beloved home located in Cherokee Village, Arkansas, at age 72. A lifelong resident of Wisconsin, Linda retired to Arkansas where her cherished parents had resided, to enjoy warmer weather and a lakeside view far from the baring cold Wisconsin winters for the last years of her life.
She was the daughter of Leroy and Audrey Kopiness. She is survived by her siblings Steve Kopiness, Joe Kopiness, Viola Kopiness, Lee Kopiness, Jackie Foslin; and her four children, Wendy M. Janny, Adam W. Janny, Kyle B. Janny, and Kristy R. Miller; along with her six loving grandchildren Brooke, Wyatt, Annabelle, Mira, Sebastian and Grace.
Her death, although tragic, is followed by relief as she joins her deceased loves ones in peace. As love is eternal and unweathered by time, her heart remains with the ones who survive. Blessings and love remain in the wake of her loss.