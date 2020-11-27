WAUKESHA
Linda Pungarcher (nee Gross)
Oct. 7, 1942 - Nov. 19, 2020
Linda Pungarcher (nee Gross) of Waukesha passed away peacefully at Oak Hill Terrace on November 19, 2020, at the age of 78. She was born on October 7, 1942, the daughter of Charles and Edith Gross.
Linda will be deeply missed by her children, Debra Clark (Gene), Jon Kraatz (Janie), Diane Behling (Mark) and Jeff Kraatz (Paula); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Christine Glad (Dale); and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Michael Clark.
Private services will be held at a later date. A special thank you to the staff at Oak Hill Terrace.
