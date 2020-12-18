WAUKESHA
Lloyd Paul Rectenwald
Aug. 23, 1946 - Dec. 15, 2020
Lloyd Paul Rectenwald, age 74, of Waukesha, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1946, in Illinois, to Raymond and Frances (nee Wegner) Rectenwald.
Lloyd proudly served his country in the Navy as a Merchant Marine.
He was preceded in death by his son Brent, and is survived by his wife, Sharon “Sherry” (nee Metz) Rectenwald. He is also survived by his siblings Dean Rectenwald, Mark (Cheryl) Rectenwald, Wendy Krelwitz and John (Brenda) Rectenwald; sister-in-law Sandra Metz; and brother-in-law Michael Flanagan. He is further survived and will be dearly missed by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by brother Richard Rectenwald and sister-in-law Donna Flanagan.
No services will be held at this time.
