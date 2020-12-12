WAUKESHA
Lois A. Lundy
Dec. 20, 1934 — Dec. 7, 2020
Lois A. Lundy of Waukesha died on December 7, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born in Waukesha on December 20, 1934, the daughter of Henry and Edna (nee Reimer) Rademan. She was proud to have worked as a social worker for Waukesha County for over 25 years.
She will be missed by her children Phil (Susan) Banda of Waukesha, Michelle (Mitch) Irish and Ron (Jane) Lundy; grandchildren Brad Murphy, Shaun (Christina) Irish and Nicholas (Lisa) Irish; sister Linda E. Rademann of Tampa, Fla.; seven great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred Lundy.
Due to the current health crisis, no services will be held.
