WAUKESHA
Lois A. Schickowski
July 27, 1928 — Oct. 25, 2020
Lois A. Schickowski passed away on October 25, 2020, at age 92 years. She was born on July 27, 1928, in Waukesha, the daughter of Oscar and Clara Reese.
Lois was a lifelong Waukesha resident and was a 1946 graduate from Waukesha High School. She married Ulrich “Rick” Schickowski on October 15, 1949. She had worked at the Krambo Kroger grocery store on Broadway in Waukesha and retired from the Marine Bank. Lois was a lifelong member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha.
Lois is survived by son Ronald Schickowski, daughter Lynn (Andy) Serafin and grandchildren Shane and Alyssa. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rick; daughter-in-law Claudia; parents, Oscar and Clara Reese; brother Jack; and sister-in-law Lorraine Reese.
Graveside services will be held today, October 27, at 2 p.m. at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home in Waukesha is assisting the family.