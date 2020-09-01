LODI
Lois Marion Becher (nee Roscovius)
Nov. 11, 1934 — Aug. 29, 2020
Lois Marion Becher (nee Roscovius) was called home to her creator Saturday afternoon, August 29, 2020. Earlier in the month she suffered a fall and subsequently required hospitalization. She returned to her home at Haven Hills in Lodi where she died after battling Alzheimer’s disease. She was 85. The daughter of farmers, Carl and Dorothy Roscovius gave her birth to Lois in the Town of Wilton on November 11, 1934. She was baptized on November 25, 1934, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran in Ridgeville by Pastor C.E. Berg. Growing up as the daughter of a Sunday school teacher and a father responsible for ringing the church bell, Lois developed eternal love for Jesus Christ. She was confirmed at the same church March 21, 1948. Her memory verse is Psalm 86 verse 11, “Teach me thy way O Lord. I will walk in thy truths unite my heart to fear they name.” Her parents left the farm and moved to Tomah where Lois graduated from Tomah High School in 1952. She married Raymond Becher on June 27, 1953, officiated by Pastor Robert Beckmann.
The couple moved to Baraboo for a short period where their first child John on January 21, 1956, and relocated to Waukesha where they spent the majority of their married life. The couple joined Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waukesha where they were members for nearly 40 years. Their second son, Lon, was born August 8, 1959. She began an over 30-year career working for Sentry Foods holding positions in the bakery and deli where she was the manager for a majority of her years at the store. The family traveled the country in their campers and celebrate with many family and friends. She retired in 1990 where she and her husband moved to a country home with land in the Town of Buffalo where she remained until the death of her husband April 22, 1997. Throughout the years visits with their grandchildren always brought the greatest joy to their hearts. They were members of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran in Montello. She sold her home and moved back to Waukesha rejoining her church at Trinity until 2011. She was a member of the Women’s Guild, Ladies Aid and posted communion cards. She also was a Red Hat lady and took up square dancing for recreation with her friends. Lois believed that with the Lord in our lives we can be assured He will be with us and we can talk with him to give us comfort when needed.
Lois was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2009. When she was no longer safe to remain at home, she resided in assisted living facilities in Waukesha, Tomah and Lodi. Many thanks to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran in Tomah who provided spiritual support and the Becher family members that kept her company while residing at Liberty Village. She has been residing in Lodi since December 2016 where she developed friendships with other residents. Lois joined Zion Evangelical Lutheran in Leeds and received visits from the clergy. The family sends its deepest gratitude to the staff at Haven Hills that helped keep her safe and comfortable. A special “thank you” to Carly, Tina, Devon and Brigette for going above and beyond the call of service.
She was preceded in life by her parents, Carl (1969) and Dorothy (1997), and husband, Raymond (1997).
She is survived by her brother Melvin (Betty) Roscovius of Tomah, her sons John (Lisa) of Dousman, Lon of Lodi, and grandchildren Shawn (Tanya) Becher of Oconomowoc, Jessica (John) Heckencamp of Waukesha, and Lana (Kris) Craft of Prescott, granddaughters Kayla and Alexandra Becher (Oconomowoc) and grandsons Steven and Noah Craft of Prescott and many others from the Gerke, Roscovius, Becher and Eberhart families.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family on Friday, September 4, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery. Gifts can be made out to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Leeds, the Alzheimer’s Association, or the American Heart Association.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.