HARTLAND
Loraine H. Carlson
Sept. 6, 1923 — Nov. 12, 2020
Loraine H. Carlson (nee Teuteberg) was born to eternal life November 12, 2020, at age 97.
She was the beloved wife of the late James Carlson, dear sister of Norbert (Arlyne) Teuteberg and dear cousin of Ella Mae Clausen. Loraine is further survived by her step-grandchildren Eric (Autumn) Severson, Pam (Kevin) Buss and Holly (Tim) Schmid; step-great-grandchildren, Ayden, Alex, Kaitlyn, Braden, Logan, Megan, Tiffany and Michael; and great-great-grandchildren Madison, Nataleigh and Nevaeh. She will be missed by her special little buddy, Luke Hahm, and also by many dear friends at Zion Lutheran Church, where she was a lifelong member along with other family and friends.
Loraine was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Maxine Fleury; an infant sibling, baby Teuteberg; and great-great-grandchild Nova.
Loraine was born on a farm in the Town of Merton on September 6, 1923, to Fred and Clara Teuteberg. In 1955, Loraine married her late husband, James Carlson. Loraine worked in a pea factory in her early years. There was a prisoner of war camp nearby which had German prisoners also working with her. She had learned German from her parents and was helpful in translating for the prisoners. She helped on her parent’s dairy farm where they also had an apple orchard. She loved animals and raised pigeons and other animals for 4-H. Loraine was a skilled cook and baker, her specialties were making pies and candy and giving it to others to enjoy. She also enjoyed many years of teaching 4-H students culinary arts. Her other hobbies included puzzles, making ceramics and gardening. She also was an avid reader of Amish books and a loyal Brewers fan.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 25, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 415 W. Capitol Drive, Hartland, from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12 p.m. Loraine was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Hartland, WELS.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials to the church would be appreciated.
Harder Funeral Home, 262-781-8350, is serving the family. Visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.