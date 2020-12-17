WAUKESHA
Loretta J. ‘Lorry’ Lokken
Oct. 23, 1934 - Nov. 30, 2020
Loretta J. “Lorry” Lokken, age 86, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020. Lorry was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on October 23, 1934, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Hildegard (Huna) Dannecker. She was married to Glen Lokken on August 1, 1959, moved to Wisconsin, and dedicated herself to raising their family.
She is lovingly survived by her husband, Glen, and her children, David (Sherry) Lokken, Judy (Dan) Sucharski, Dan Lokken and Maura (Sean) Royston. She will be loved, remembered and missed by her 10 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother, Eugene Dannecker, other family and dear friends.
Lorry loved sewing, quilting and crocheting. Throughout the years, she used her many talents to make vestments, altar cloths and banners for the church, and made countless prayer shawls for others in need of physical and emotional comfort. She enjoyed playing Yahtzee and Tripoli with her family, playing “31” with friends and joining in the apartment complex’s BINGO game. She looked forward to lunch with her “Birthday Bunch,” partaking in “Girl’s Weekend (with some boys)” with her extended family, and making her annual trip to Eagle River. When she was still able to make the long drive, the Dannecker Family Booya was a highlight of her year.
She will be remembered for her sense of humor, love of family and friends, and devotion to her Faith.
Private services to be held on Tuesday, December 22, at St. William Catholic Church, Waukesha. Please join us virtually on Tuesday, December 22, at 12 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services are serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.