WAUKESHA
Loretta K. Nero (nee Pradarelli)
Oct. 28, 1943 — May 31, 2020
Loretta K. Nero (nee Pradarelli) of Waukesha, formerly Cudahy, found peace May 31, 2020, surrounded by her family at the age of 76. She was the dear sister of Gary (Mary) Pradarelli; loving mother of Deborah (Ryan) Rebarchik, Brock Nero (Sherry), Bradley Nero, and special daughters Lisa, Kim and Robin. She was the proud grandmother of Zachary (Elizabeth), Ashley, Tony, A. J., Rocky, Kimi, Dino, and Cierra; and great-grandmother of Alynah, as well as aunt of Craig Pradarelli along with many family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, George, mother, Lucille, and husband, Lance.
A special thank-you to Waukesha Memorial Hospital staff for the care and comfort they provided in her last days.