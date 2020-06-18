Lori ‘Dodo’ Fleming
Oct. 12, 1970 — June 15, 2020
Lori “Dodo” Fleming passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born October 12, 1970, the beloved daughter of Steven and Judy Fleming of Oconomowoc and best sister of “Meme” Fleming (Jeff Fellows) and special aunt of Max and Sam Fellows.
Lori graduated from Brookfield East High School and continued her studies in fashion merchandising at UW-Stout. Shortly after, Lori cofounded Manhattan Textiles with her mother, Judy, and sister, Meme. Lori’s hobbies were creating delicious meals and entertaining family and friends. Her kind heart, beautiful smile, and love for animals will be deeply missed by all.
The family would like to thank the oncology team at UW Hospital for their years of care.
Deemed as the best-dressed, most fashionable patient with an incredible will to live, she will be forever in their hearts.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lone Tree Farm for the perpetual care of Lori’s horses would be appreciated, N80-W39490 McMahon Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Visitation will be held today, June 18, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at LaBelle Cemetery.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.