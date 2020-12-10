OCONOMOWOC
Louis Elmer Christian
April 6, 1934 — Nov. 26, 2020
Louis Elmer Christian, 86, of Oconomowoc, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Azura Memory Care in Oconomowoc.
Louis was born on April 6, 1934 in Lebanon, the son of Berthold and Floretta (nee Oestreich) Christian. He attended Immanuel Lutheran Church and Parochial School, being baptized and confirmed there. Louis was a proud member of the United States Army from 1955- 1957, stationed in Germany. On May 2, 1959, he married Jeannette Lillge at Cross Lutheran Church in Ixonia. They were married for 61 years.
Louis with his brother, Willard, owned and operated Grosenick and Christian Machine Shop in Lebanon for forty years. In his retirement, he joined Oconomowoc Kiwanis Breakfast Club as well as volunteered at the Oconomowoc Food Pantry and assisted Shorehaven residents on shopping trips. He was a member of Cross Lutheran Church in Ixonia where he served on the church council and attended Bible study groups as well as played on the men’s dartball team. He enjoyed many years at the 12 Nighters Dance Club and loved to play Sheepshead. He also relished his role as “grandpa” to his grand-dogs. Louis was a kind and jovial man, quick-witted, loving to laugh and encourage others to laugh with him.
Louis is survived by his wife, Jeannette Christian; children, Edith (Christopher) Johnson of Delafield and Craig (Jody) Christian of Eau Claire; step-grandchildren, Kate, Kevin, and Eric; brothers, Palmer Christian and Dennis (Nathalia) Christian; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Malinda; brother, Willard; sister-in-law, Rose Christian; and brother-in-law, Vernon Zastrow.
A private service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Cross Lutheran Church in Ixonia or the Alzheimer’s Association. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to give a special thank you to staff at Azura Memory Care, especially Kathy, and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care.