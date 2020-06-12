BIG BEND
Lucille E. Holtz
July 22, 1921 — June 9, 2020
Lucille E. Holtz, age 98, of Big Bend, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home. She was born on July 22, 1921, to Elsie and James Foley of Big Bend. She attended school at Union Grove and later graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Whitewater earning her Bachelors of Science in education. She taught first through eighth grade at Old Big Bend School and Guthrie. Lucille taught for 30 years and especially loved teaching third grade. She retired from teaching third grade at the Big Bend School. Lucille supervised women at Waukesha Motor Works during the summers she had off from teaching during World War II. On November 24, 1945, Lucille married Raymond L. Holtz after his discharge from the service. Together they owned and operated R. Holtz Millwork and Hardware Co. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Big Bend. Lucille was a member of Homemakers Club, Ladies Auxiliary of the Volunteer Fire Department, Red Hat Society and the Muskego Senior Citizens. She was a snowbird in Lake Wales, Florida, with her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She also enjoyed time spent at their cottage on Eagle
Spring Lake.
Lucille is lovingly survived by her daughter Bonnie of Waukesha and Scott of Big Bend. She will be loved, remembered, and missed by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond and by her brothers John and Frank Foley.
Visitation will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, S89-W22970 Maple Ave., Big Bend, on Saturday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. with Pastor Gary Pufahl officiating. Interment will be in the Rural Home Cemetery in Big Bend.
Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Westwood Chapel-Muskego, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-679-1560 or visit online at www.maxsass.com.