Lucille F. Johns
Lucille F. Johns was born to eternal life on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 92 while surrounded by family at the home of her daughter, Chris.
She is survived by her children Linda (David) Chapman, Chris (Chuck) Hansen, Robert (Karla) Johns, Peggy (Scott) Connell and Kate (Joe) Martin; her grandchildren Michael (Jenny), Danny, Sarah and Allison; and her great-grandchildren Sierra, Chyanne, Rilynn and Lucas.
Preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, of 50 years and her sisters Margaret and Lorraine. Further survived by her step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Lucille provided her children with a wonderful childhood, allowing us to bring home a menagerie of animals to knitting Barbie clothes with toothpicks. She led us by example to be kind and tolerant. She was an avid reader, knitter and took special pride in filling her fruit cellar with canned goods every autumn.
A special thank you to Aurora at Home Hospice for the care and kindness they showed Mom. Also, special thanks to Dr. Liu for letting her know she could have all the ice cream she wanted, which she reminded her children of often.
Private services were held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with a burial that followed at the church cemetery. Memorials to the church are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.