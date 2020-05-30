MUKWONAGO
Lucille ’Lue’ Riek
August 24, 1929-May 26, 2020
Lucille “Lue” Riek, a longtime resident of Mukwonago, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the age of 90. Lue was born in Milwaukee on August 24, 1929, the daughter of Otto and Fannie (nee McMurtrey) Duchow.
Lue graduated from Milwaukee Girls Trades and Technical High School. She worked at the Bell Telephone System in Milwaukee along with her sister, Betty. They answered and transferred calls. She moved to Mukwonago in the early 1950s. She raised her son and daughter, Danny and Cindy, respectively. During the ’60s and ’70s she worked at Amron Corp. and Husco International, Inc. in Waukesha. She particularly enjoyed her time working at the Ethan Allen School for Boys in Wales in 1997 and later was employed at Plastronics in East Troy from 1999 to 2002. She eventually left factory work and had a small house cleaning business. She retired at age 74.
Through the years Lue and her deceased husband, Gordy, drove to Illinois weekly to play bingo. They also spent a week every year at Castle Rock in the summer. Lue was a former member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. Lue loved animals. She loved little dogs. Garnet, a Chihuahua, her most recent, was always on her lap. She loved parakeets, always owning two at a time. She enjoyed feeding any outside cats, birds, and squirrels. She loved to plant flowers in the spring.
Lue and her sister, Betty, when they were young, loved to dance at the Eagles Ballroom on Wisconsin Avenue and at Dreamland on North 37th Street on the north side. One year, Lue was at Polish Fest with her granddaughter, Chelsea. Two young men in their 20s approached them and asked them to dance. Lue was so impressive, quickly moving her feet to the Polish music around the dance floor. Lue also loved to laugh. She didn’t let much get her down. She enjoyed going out and seeing her friends who gave her the nickname “Giggles” because of her expressive laughter. She was a lovely lady who had a full life. And although life wasn’t always kind to her, she made the best of what she had and persevered time and time again. Lue was loved and will be dearly missed by her family and friends and everyone else that knew her.
Lue is survived by her children, Daniel Vaara, Mukwonago, Cynthia (Howard) Hockenberry, Muskego; her granddaughter, Chelsea Osoling, Milwaukee; and her nephew, Christopher Sage, Mexico.
Lue was preceded in death by her husband Gordon L. Riek, second husband, James Fohr; first husband, Donald J. Vesneske; her parents, Otto and Fannie (nee McMurtrey) Duchow; her sister, Betty Jane Fredrick; brothers Jack Duchow (died at age 1 1/2 of scarlet fever), Wally (Julie) Duchow, and Fred (Dee) Duchow.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Allay Home & Hospice, Inc., Waterford, for their compassionate and respectful care of Lue. The family also wishes to thank the staff of Elder Care Cottages of Wisconsin, Waterford, for lovingly caring and watching over Lue for three years during her battle with Alzheimer’s.
A private family graveside service will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, where Lue will be laid to rest with deceased husband Gordon L. Riek.
Schaff Funeral Services, 5920 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis, is assisting the family. For an online obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit www.schafffuneralhome. com.