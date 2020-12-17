OCONOMOWOC
Lucille R. Knoelke
May 25, 1927 - Dec. 13, 2020
Lucille Ruth Knoelke (nee Radtke) peacefully called home to the Lord on December 13, 2020, at the age of 93.
Beloved wife of the late Erwin Knoelke.
She was a loving mother to the late Randall (Susan) Knoelke Sr., Debby (Scott) Kuklinski and Rob (Beth) Knoelke. Proud grandmother of Randall (Amy) Knoelke Jr., Kerry Andrews, Amy (Matt) Padron, Lauren (Cory) McAnelly and Adam (Emily) Knoelke. Also adored by 11 great-grandchildren. Further survived by her sister Verna (Don) Krueger, other relatives, friends, and Shorehaven extended family.
She was further preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Ruth (nee Gennerman) Radtke and her sister Mildred Radtke.
Lucille’s greatest joys were her Lord and her family. The family would like to thank the staff of Shorehaven for their love and support during her last 10 years, especially since the isolation imposed by the pandemic. They also would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of AngelsGrace Hospice for their excellent care in her last few days.
Visitation will be held at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 818 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, on Sunday, December 20, at 2 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. A private committal service will be held at a later date. Masks and social distancing are expected.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Matthew’s Church, Shorehaven or AngelsGrace Hospice.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.