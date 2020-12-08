Luke E. Loomis
May 31, 1927 - Dec. 1, 2020
Luke E. Loomis, 93, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on December 1, 2020. He was born May 31, 1927.
Loving, faithful husband and best friend of Margaret (Mayer) Loomis for 70 years. Kind and loving father of his five children, Patty (Jeff) Trader, Tom (Dori) Loomis, Monica (Tim) Hanley, Joan (Eric) Jacobson and Mary (Tom) Huppertz. Very proud grandfather of Mary (Oliver) Myers, Mark (fiancee Katie Melcher) Trader, Ryan (Rachel) Loomis, Chad (Conny) Loomis, Shannon (Phil) Klar, Colleen (James) Wolbert, Allison (James) Kane, Carolyn (Alex) Chase, Rob (Katie) Hanley, Laura Hanley, Mike Hanley, Colleen (Mike) Kusy and Erik Huppertz. Loving great-grandfather of 22 with two more on the way.
Luke grew up on a dairy farm in New Berlin then settled in the Town of Vernon with his bride, Marge. Their long love journey began as high school sweethearts at West Milwaukee High School and recently they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. During their marriage they especially enjoyed spending time with their children, grandchildren, traveling the world and dancing at the Eagles Club or even in the kitchen!
He played several sports in high school and was a great fan, too. He enjoyed cheering for his son, Tom, as he played basketball and ran track, and would later cheer on his grandchildren and great- grand hildren as they played in their various sports activities. He was also a lifetime Packers and White Sox fan.
Luke just loved nature. He loved the family’s mink ranch and would spend countless hours with the animals (especially his favorites, Pitter and Shep) or working in the amazing vegetable garden. He was also an avid hunter. He started hunting with his brother and cousins and continued the tradition with his son and daughter, grandchildren and even one great-grandson. It didn’t matter if he was hunting deer, turkeys or rabbits, he just loved being outside and spending quality time with us.
Luke was a proud member of St. James for more than 50 years. He was an extraordinarily strong devoted Catholic and lived his life quietly demonstrating kindness, loyalty and humility, making him a great example for everyone as a man who lived his faith on a daily basis.
A very special thank you to the Hartland Terrace staff for all the love, kindness and compassion that they showed our parents. It was always a comfort knowing they were loved by the very people who were caring for them.
Luke’s quiet, unassuming, kind and gentle nature warmed the hearts of many. He was so loved and will be forever missed.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” (2 Timothy 4:7)
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Luke’s name can be sent to St James Catholic Church in Mukwonago Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha or Hartland Terrace in Hartland would be appreciated.
The family will be celebrating with a private Mass but you are invited to join the live stream of the Mass which can be accessed via the St. James Mukwonago YouTube Channel. The service will be on Wednesday, December 9, at 11:30 a.m.