Lyle Jack Koch
July 7, 1942 — Aug. 26, 2020
Lyle Jack Koch, age 78, passed away on August 26, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1942, to Elmer and Gertrude Koch in Waukesha. He is survived by his soulmate of 41 years, Sandra (Williams); his children, Paula (Richie) Heinowski, Michael (Janice) Koch, Patty (Rick) Kinnard, Scott (Kim) Bischel, Sharyl Hall and Andy Bischel; grandchildren, Justin (Theresa), Heather, Loretta, Jeannine (Glen), Richie Jr., Kyle, Gabrielle (Eric), Danielle (Jake), Kristi (Heath), Cassandra, Rachael, Stephanie, Lawrence, Logan, Ali and Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Easton, Brynnleigh, Kinleigh, Tripp, Carter, Caleb, Kaylee and Jadelynn; sisters Bonnie Rowlett and Judy Wulf; sister-in-laws Nancy Edwards, Mary Edwards, Judy Berard, Debbie Koch, Sally Koch and Gloria Koch; brother- in-laws Jim (Ginny) Williams, Larry (Liz) Williams, Bert Williams, Dave (Nancy) Williams and Tim (Juli) Williams; his trusted companion, Lilly; along with a massive family and just as many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother- and father-in-law, Bert and Dorothy Williams; his brothers Raymond Koch, Dale Koch and Peter Koch; grandson, Jeremie Bischel; brothers-in-law Dick Edwards, Russ Edwards and Wayne Berard; and sister-in-law Pat Williams.
Lyle and Sandy met at a time when they needed each other the most and became each other’s soulmates. Lyle enjoyed karaoke, camping, dancing, telling stories and deer hunting (back in the day). He made friends with everyone. He enjoyed spending winter’s in Florida and he enjoyed getting “haircuts.” He is an Army veteran, Legion member, and former Dousman Fire Department member. He retired from International Harvester (Navistar).
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lyle’s name can be made out to the family.
A Celebration of Lyle’s life is being planned for a later date.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.