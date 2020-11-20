DOUSMAN
Lynndon Lee Pope
Jan. 12, 1938 — Nov. 18, 2020
Lynndon Lee Pope of Dousman passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the age of 82. He was born in Waukesha on January 12, 1938, the son of Kerig and Mildred Pope. As a Waukesha native, he attended Randall School and graduated in 1955 from Waukesha High School where he participated in track, swimming and football. He also performed lip-syncing to Spike Jones and other records as the Pope Brothers.
Lynndon attended Milwaukee Teachers College, then went into the United States Airforce from 1954 until 1960. He took basic training in Lackland AFB in California, trained in Biloxe, Miss., and then was stationed in San Antonio, Texas, and McCord AFB in Washington. He was also stationed in Iceland for one year.
On October 2, 1956 he married his soulmate, Judy Eckert; she preceded him in death on September 4, 1997.
Lynndon worked in the printing industry for 41 years and retired from Delzer Lithograph. He was an artist, had a great sense of humor, golfed as a duffer, and loved to dance.
He is survived by his two children, Julie (Barry) Mainwood of New Berlin and Jeff (Lynn) Pope of Elk Grove Village, Ill.; four grandchildren, Alex and Nick Pope and Madalyn and Maxwell Mainwood; his brother Kerig Roger Pope and sister Geri Buell. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother Foster Wendt.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, at 1 p.m. at Salem Cemetery on Highway 83 in Wales. Please meet at the cemetery.
If desired, memorials in Lynndon’s name are appreciated to Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin, 2223 E. Apple Creek Road, Appleton, WI 54913, or online at https://www.woundedwarriorsunitedwi.org/donate.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.