WAUKESHA
Lynne Harmelink
Lynne Harmelink, 73, of Waukesha, passed away on May 5, 2020, from natural causes.
Lynne, a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, is survived by her two sons, Eric (Kerri) and Greg (Kim); her sister, Jean (David); her niece, Julie; and her five grandchildren, Everett, Alexandra, Jada, Hadley, and Maxwell.
There were no public services held, at Lynne's request.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.