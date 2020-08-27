Magdalen Marie ‘Mamie’ Redman
July 2, 1930 — Aug. 22, 2020
Magdalen Marie “Mamie” Redman, 90, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.
She was born July 2, 1930, in Waupun, the daughter of Edna (Schlieve) and Everett “Ted” (Garrett) Redman, and was an Oconomowoc resident most of her adult life.
Mame graduated from UW-Oshkosh with a major in mathematics, and minors in physical education and biology. She taught math for 37 years at Valders, Mukwonago, and Oconomowoc high schools, and also coached a variety of high school sports.
Mamie loved playing any sport, including golf, softball, bowling, and especially baseball.
She was a member of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) since 1948 when she began her career playing for the Kenosha Comets. She then played for the Grand Rapids Chicks from 1950-1954, and as a traveling all-star in 1956. Mamie was a utility player at most positions, but excelled as a catcher. She is a member of the Waupun High School Hall of Fame, the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame, the Wall of Honor at Miller Park, and the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. She was also an accomplished golfer for many years and was a member at Lac La Belle Golf Course.
Mame was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc where she taught adult Bible studies, youth confirmation classes, and sang in the choir. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, reading and the outdoors. She was extremely generous to a number of charitable organizations.
Mame was preceded in death by her parents; her two sisters, Marlene Krejcarek and Lois Graesslin; brothers-in-law Norman Krejcarek and Richard Graesslin; and niece-in-law, Pamela Graesslin.
She is survived by seven nieces and nephews, Bill (Sue) Krejcarek, David (Shirley) Krejcarek, Dana (Jessie) Krejcarek, Jon Graesslin, Sue (Tom) Lehnherr, Kathy (Rod) Kostrova, and Mike (Tiffany) Krejcarek.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lake Country Landing, Shorehaven Skilled Nursing, and Vitas Hospice, as well as special friends DJ, Sue, and Judy for their compassion, kindness, care, and support. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Oconomowoc and Mamie will be laid to rest at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun.
Memorial contributions in Mame’s memory could be directed to the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) or to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Alleluia Choir.
