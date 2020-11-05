MUKWONAGO
Maggie Lee Sanders
March 10, 1993 — Nov. 2, 2020
Maggie Lee Sanders, age 27, of Mukwonago, was born into eternal life on Monday, November 2, 2020. Maggie was born on March 10, 1993, in Waukesha, to Greg and Eileen Sanders.
Maggie graduated from Mukwonago High school and attended WCTC to obtain a marketing degree. She enjoyed her new career and co-workers at Batteries Plus Bulbs in Hartland, while never forgetting the great times she had working at Starbucks.
Maggie had a love for life that was unmatched, and she was not afraid to enjoy it to the fullest. She was a loving soul who cherished her family and friends and the time they spent together. COVID-19 took so much away from all of us, but for Maggie, it allowed her to work from home with her mom and brother. She could be heard throughout the day telling her mom to “Stay in your own cube.”
She had a personality that would energize and light up the room. She was thoughtful and caring, always searching for new friends, and helping those in need. She loved music, singing, cooking and baking. Anyone who new Maggie knew she that she made the best cookies EVER!
Maggie is survived by her parents, Greg and Eileen; brother, Michael; maternal grandparents, Mickey and Lee Cordon; aunts Cathy (Dave) Dassow, Maureen (Gene) Lingford and Kelly Moede; and uncles Rick Moede and Tom (Susan)Tynes; cousins Shannon (Chris) and Taelynn Hanson, Holly Schwartz, McKenzie and Andrew Lingford, Jimmy (Katie) Moede, Kayla (Chris) Lamb, Logan Sanders, Lauren and Kelsey Tynes; and other family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her paternal grandparents, Pinky and Cheryl Sanders, and Uncle Scotty Sanders.
Visitation for Maggie will be held Friday, November 6, at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie (northwest corner of highways 59 and 83) from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with a short service thereafter.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Sanders family. For those wishing to share a memory or wanting to sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.