NORTH PRAIRIE
Marcia Lou (Wright) Goodrich
Aug. 26, 1945 — Sept. 18, 2020
Marcia Lou (Wright) Goodrich, age 75, of North Prairie, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Marcia was born on August 26, 1945, in Ames, Iowa, to Frederick and Rowena (Akin) Wright.
Marcia graduated Iowa State University in 1967, she then served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967-1970 as a mobile tv specialist and reached the rank of 1st. Lt. Marcia married the love of her life, James H. Goodrich, on August 31, 1968, in Ames, Iowa. During the course of her working career she was a technical writer for companies like Ken Cook Co. and many others. She was a longtime member of the North Prairie United Methodist Church where she served on every committee, usually as chairperson. She assisted with the coffee hour, religious education and Sunday school classes. Marcia was a member of the Dousman American Legion Post 405, part of the First District. She was past commander of the Waukesha County Council, she served on the Children and Youth committee and the Legislative Committee. She was chair of the Oratorical Committee for the county and the district. She spent over 29 years helping with the music department at Kettle Moraine and was the drama director for the 4-H Club. She and Jim assisted Merle Fischer with his 13 in line horse hitch.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Frederick Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Jim; her daughters, Charlene Ulichny, Beverly (John) Wiedemann and Sabrina (Ryan) Stapleton; her grandchildren, Abigail, Arthur, Bridget and Declan; and other relatives and many, many friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kapke and staff along with AngelsGrace Hospice for the wonderful care they took of Marcia in her final days.
Funeral visitation for Marcia will be held on Friday, September 25, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie (northwest corner of highways 83 and 59), also on Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon, again at the funeral home, with military honors to follow. Burial will be private for family at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.
Memorial contributions in Marcia’s name can be directed to the Wisconsin American Legion, P.O. Box 388, Portage, WI 53901. Note in the memo section that this is for the Oratorical in memory of Marcia Goodrich.
Per CDC guidelines and the Wisconsion mask mandate, the family asks that you adhere to the social distancing and mask-wearing rules that are in place.
For those wishing to sign the online guest registry, share a story and/or cannot attend, please go to www.thelenfh.com. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the Goodrich family.