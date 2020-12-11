PEWAUKEE
Marcie Kay Williams
Nov. 4, 1946 — Dec. 5, 2020
Marcie Kay Williams of Pewaukee died peacefully on December 5, 2020, at the age of 74.
She leaves behind her beloved husband, Tom Williams, of 43 years.
Marcie was born November 4, 1946 in Beloit, to Kenneth W. Livingston and Helen (Albrecht) (both deceased).
Mother of Kimberly (Kelly) Teuteberg and Brooke (Brian) Hartling. Grandmother of Amanda (Roy) Gerick, Jacob Teuteberg, Robyn and Ruby Hartling. Great-grandmother to Emma and Andrew Gerick. Sister of Bonnie and her husband (Richard) Antoniuc. She was also loved by many other relatives and friends.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Waukesha, 262-436-9400, is serving the family.