DOUSMAN
Margaret Ann (Hensel) Kokan
April 1, 1930 — July 17, 2020
Margaret Ann (Hensel) Kokan was born April 1, 1930, in Dousman to Herbert and Louise Hensel (nee Will).
Margaret married Anthony Kokan on March 7, 1953, at Dr. Martin Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc. Marge was employed at the Dousman Bank for 29 years. She was the Dousman Village Clerk for 12 years and deputy clerk for seven years.
Marge was very active in her church attending Ladies Aid and quilting. She and Tony served as usher/greeters and Marge sent birthday and anniversary cards to all the members of St. John’s for many years. She and Tony were very active as volunteers in their community driving for Meals on Wheels and helping out at the Three Pillars retirement community in Dousman. She and Tony were members of the Kettle Moraine Golden Lasers.
Marge is survived by her husband, Tony; her children, William, Robert and his wife, Anjie, and daughter LouAnn Zink; grandchildren, Daniel Post and Annetta and Brindley Martin; and sister-in-law, Mildred Hensel. Also surviving her are sisters-in-law Caroline Budiac, Alice (Earl) Schulz, Linda Richardson and Norine Kokan; cousin, Nancy (Larry) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. Marge was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Carl and Walter Hensel; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, W407 Highway 18 in Sullivan. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Family asks that everyone wear a mask when they enter church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sullivan; the Salvation Army; or a charity of choice in memory of Marge.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.