MUKWONAGO
Margaret Anne Smith
Margaret Anne Smith, age 79, formerly of Galesville, passed away on August 18, 2020, accompanied by loved ones.
She was cherished mother of Mary Mirr (Eric Koepp) and JerriLynn (Jeff) Nettesheim, and her two fur babies, Jett and Izzy. She was soul mate to Richard “Ike” Eickhoff. She was loving “Grandma Maggie” to Amy (Nathaniel) Keller, Amanda Salinas, Mitchell Markham (Madeleine Young), Austin Markham, Zachary Koepp, and Cody Rieger; proud great-grandmother “Gigi” to Layne, Emalee, Owen, Lilliana, Adelyn, and Hannah. She was dear sister to Emil (Joanne) Smith, Vernielle Moffatt, and Lauritz (the late Joyce) Smith and is further survived by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward (Helen) Smith and Esther (Gilbert) Hardt.
Margaret lived life to the fullest and graced those who knew her with fun times and an unforgettable laugh. She was an avid bread baker, lover of martinis, meticulous quilter, and enthusiastic reader. She will be remembered by family and friends for her fun-loving spirit, dedication to family, and strength and perseverance.
A funeral service for Margaret will not be held at this time.
See www.schmidtandbartelt.com for full obituary.
