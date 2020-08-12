WAUKESHA
Margaret M. Baumann (nee Roberts)
Feb. 13, 1933 — Aug. 9, 2020
Margaret M. Baumann (nee Roberts) of Waukesha passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the age of 87. Margaret was born in the Town of Genesee on February 13, 1933, the daughter of Robert and Annie Roberts.
Margaret grew up with her siblings on a farm where she was responsible for bringing in the cows and developed a love for nature. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in Waukesha where she volunteered in the church office, the Lady’s Guild, and Girl’s Pioneers for many years. Margaret was also a member the VFW Lady’s Auxiliary and made and donated lap robes for the Zablocki Veteran’s Hospital.
She also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, playing cribbage, and crocheting. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family: traveling with her husband throughout the United States and taking care of her grandchildren.
Margaret will be deeply missed by her children, Guy (Sandra), Glen (Sharon) and Gail (John) Hunkins; six grandchildren, Aaron (Megan), Jacob, Joel (Nan), Claudia, Steve and Shawn; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and friends.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years, Alfred; sister, Helen (Clifford) Buchholz; and brother, William Roberts.
The visitation for Margaret will be held on Friday, August 14, from 2 p.m. until the time of the 3 p.m. funeral service at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church, 1941 Madison St., Waukesha, WI 53188. The Rev. Michael Turriff will be officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Jerusalem Cemetery in Wales. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church (see address above) are appreciated. Due to the state mandate, masks are required.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family.