ENGLEWOOD, FLA.
Margaret (Peg) Grimm
Jan. 21, 1925 — July 21, 2020
Margaret (Peg) Grimm, our wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, was born on January 21, 1925, in Milwaukee, the daughter of John E. Dunn and Margaret (Stewart) Dunn and died on July 21, 2020, in Englewood, Fla., after fully living the 95 1/2 years of her long and interesting life. Peg was an intelligent, very social, and vital person with a great sense of humor and zest for life —these qualities were not diminished by age. Peg graduated from Milwaukee Downer College with a secondary education degree in English, Broad Field Social Studies, and a minor in Spanish. In 1946, she accepted a teaching position in Cali, Colombia, becoming fluent and developing a love for the Spanish language and culture.
She married Robert (Bob) Grimm in 1948, had three children, Kathryn (Kay), Margaret (Peggy) and John then moved to Delafield in 1954, in 1959 to Oconomowoc, and back to Delafield in 1972.
Peg returned to college (UW-Madison) to complete her master’s degree in Spanish.
She taught at University Lake School, St John’s Military Academy, and ended her formal teaching career at Kettle Moraine High School. She loved to teach and always took great pride in her Lifetime Teaching Certificate. She continued to teach conversational Spanish for many years.
Peg was an avid golfer with a long membership at Westmore Country Club. She loved water sports and fishing. She loved to entertain family and friends and took great delight in welcoming people to her home. She loved antiques, particularly antique lighting—she and Bob purchased the original Delafield Town Hall, turning it into their shop. They later left Delafield and moved to Idaho, opening another shop. Peg and Bob were active members of the Delafield United Presbyterian Church for many years.
Peg was also a writer —poetry, plays, and published two novels (2008, 2009), about life in a senior mobile home park in Florida, based on many experiences shared with Bob during their annual “snowbird” trips. Peg loved to travel and enjoyed trips to Mexico and Europe. Peg thoroughly enjoyed playing bridge but was having increasing difficulties finding other competent players.
The last five years, Peg was a permanent Florida resident and enjoyed spending time with her family, extended family and friends. She considered her longevity to be a great accomplishment (which we always thought was amusing )—but when you thoroughly enjoy people and life, it is something to work at and cherish. Peg planned her own memorial service which has been delayed due to COVID.
Peg is survived by her daughters, Kathryn (Kay) Sherlock (Mike Sherlock) of Tenino, Wash., and Englewood, Fla., and Peggy Rowe Ward (Larry Ward) of Taos, N.M.; grandsons Nick Rekrut (Allison) of Mission Hills, Calif., and Chris Rekrut (Corrine) of Lakenheath, United Kingdom; great-grandchildren Alexis, Kirrah, Jacob, Ethan and Bailey Rekrut; extended family, Carol and Jim Commodore and family of Oconomowoc, Jon Ingle and family of Palmyra, Greg Aiken of Tucson, Ariz.; and her dog Bogey. She will be missed by many more.
Peg had a plaque hanging in prominent sight for the past 10 years, which we believe expresses her life-long philosophy: “Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and proclaiming, “Wow, what a ride!!!”