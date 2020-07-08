WAUKESHA
Marguerite Essig (nee Breidenbach)
On Saturday, July 4, 2020, Marguerite Essig (nee Breidenbach), beloved wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 99. Marguerite was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. She attended St. Edward’s Grammar School and Carl Schurz High School. In 1947, she married her favorite dance partner, Robert E. Essig. Together they raised their four children with a love of God, family, and chocolate.
In 1976, they moved to the Waukesha area where they resided for 43 years. She shared her skill as a pianist with her family and her church choir. She was a talented artist and spent many happy hours painting. Marguerite loved adventures and in retirement traveled extensively. At the age of 89, she journeyed alone over 1,000 miles to visit one of her daughters! Above all, she was a wonderful woman who was devoted to her family. She will be dearly missed every day.
Marguerite is survived by her husband of 73 years, Robert, and her children Laura (Randy) McClure, Susan (Jeff) McCormick, Christopher (Peggy) Essig, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son Robert (Claudia) Essig.
Marguerite will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.
The visitation for Marguerite will be from 11:30 a.m. until the start of services at 12 noon on Thursday July 9, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Mary’s are appreciated.
