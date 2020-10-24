WAUKESHA/LA PLATA, MD.
Maria De Los Angeles ‘Marie’ Aguilar Martinez
March 8, 1949 — Oct. 18, 2020
Maria De Los Angeles “Marie” Aguilar Martinez of Waukesha passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, in La Plata, MD, at the age of 71 years. She was born in La Maroma, Coahuila, Mexico on March 8, 1949, the daughter of Juan and Virginia (Garza) Aguilar. On August 8, 1967, she married Fernando “Freddy” Salazar Martinez in Villa De Fuente, Coahuila, Mexico. She will be sadly missed by her children, Rebecca Martinez (H. Tracy) Coleman of La Plata, MD, and Fernando “Corky” (Mattie) Martinez and her two granddaughters, Emily (Matt Hoppe) Martinez and Sarah (Tyler Ledzian) Martinez. She is further survived by her sister, Virginia “Kina” Martinez of Waukesha, and her two brothers, Juan Ramon Aguilar of Connell, WA, and Antonio “Tony” Aguilar of Eagle Pass, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and three brothers: Francisco “Kiko” Aguilar, Jose Luis “Red” Aguilar and Jesus “Chuy” Aguilar. She lived in Waukesha for over 50 years and enjoyed going to the casinos, meeting friends for breakfast/ lunch and spending time with family. She had an active work life at Quad/Graphics, Kwik Trip and waitressing at Christina’s, The Aristrocrat, The Post Office, the Picadilly and Paul’s, to name a few. Maria lived life on her own terms! She did what she wanted to do when she wanted to do it! She was a mentor, a friend and a source of loud, sassy sarcasm. She was always smiling, laughing, and had a cigarette in her hand. Maria lived an adventurous life ... immigrated to the U.S. when she was 5, educated through 10th grade, worked multiple jobs, enjoyed traveling, and loved playing “Cleopatra” at the casino. She spent the last few years living in southern Maryland with her daughter and son-in-law.
What a gal; she will be remembered by everyone who met her; she was “one of a kind.” Her customers nicknamed her “M& M” and her family called her Mamacita. She was the “life of the party,” “Hostess with the Mostest,” and her parting words to us would be, “Come on, let’s blow this popsicle stand,” or “Toodles”! Her final stop was to Heaven’s Golden Casino where she hit the jackpot!
Per her request, there will be no memorial service. Instead, take a moment today and think about your favorite moment, story or conversation. There are so many, please share them with others!
Her family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, MedStar Washington, Georgetown University Hospital and Sagepoint Senior Living Facility. Their care of Maria during the last few months was exemplary.