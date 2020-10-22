Marian L. Velk
Marian L. Velk (nee Mecklenburg), devoted wife and loving mother, was born to eternal life October 19, 2020, at the age of 96.
She was preceded in death by Leonard, her husband of 66 years.
Loving mother of John (Judith) Velk, Sandra (Michael) Yehle, Susan (Glenn) Wrobel and the late James Velk. Further survived by grandchildren, Madeleine, Sarah, Jacqueline, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marian, was born and raised in Milwaukee, and was a member of Pulaski High School’s first graduating class.
It was in Milwaukee that she met the love of her life, Leonard. Together they had and raised four children, filling their lives with love and great memories of family picnics, day trips to Terre Andre, trips to Sturgeon Bay, and visits to the cottage they bought on Lower Phantom Lake in Mukwonago for $50 a month on a land contract.
After the children grew up, Marian and Leonard turned their cottage into a year-round home with Marian working right beside Leonard, sanding, staining and nailing.
After moving to Mukwonago, Marian became very active in town government. She started as a regular attendee at town meetings and due to her interest was appointed to various committees and commissions. She then successfully ran for elected office, a town supervisor position. Later, and most notably, she ran for, and was elected town chairman of Mukwonago. A position which she held for many years until she retired in 2001. She prided herself on always being accessible, responsive and accountable to her constituents. She gave over 20 years of service.
Her sense of humor was unique, and it brought smiles and laughs to all who knew her. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed going out to eat with friends and family, and loved her pets. She will be remembered for always giving a helping hand to her children and grandchildren. Her wit and wisdom will be missed by all.
A visitation will be held at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel, 4747 S. 60th St. Greenfield, on Sunday, October 25, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and again on Monday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. with a procession to St. Alphonsus Church, 6060 W. Loomis Road, Greendale, for the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Greenridge Chapel, is serving the family. For more information, call 414-282-4050 or visit online at www.maxsass.com.