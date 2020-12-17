OCONOMOWOC
Marian Schoenike
Oct. 2, 1938 — Dec. 10, 2020
Marian Schoenike of Oconomowoc passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on December 10, 2020, at the age of 82. She was born in Oconomowoc to Clarence and Malinda Schure on October 2, 1938.
She married Lawrence Schoenike on October 29, 1961, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ashippun. Together they enjoyed 59 years of happiness.
Marian was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She always wanted to help her children and be there for them in any way she could. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, always being available to babysit and attend their school and sporting events as they grew older. Her beloved grand-dogs, Louie and Bentley, held a special place in her heart as they were her true companions.
She also enjoyed her card playing groups and baking and cooking. In her later years she was an avid Bucks, Brewers and Badger fan.
Marian worked as a bookkeeper for over 20 years at the Oconomowoc Color Center and prior to her retirement was the office manager at Vogt Inc.
She was a long-time member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church where she was very active in the Ladies Guild. She was a 1956 graduate of Oconomowoc High School.
Marian is survived by her loving husband, Lawrence; her children, David Schoenike of Oconomowoc, Nancy (Michael) Paton of Oconomowoc and Mark Schoenike of Jefferson; her grandchildren, Tyler and Carly Paton, and Eli and Anna Schoenike; her brother, Allen (Sara) Schure; and sister-in-law, Wieda Christian. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Elmer Christian.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 18, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 818 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Ixonia. For those unable to attend the funeral service, a live stream webcast will be available on the Marian’s obituary page on the Pagenkopf.com website.
The family would like to give a special “thank you” to Leah for her compassionate and loving care over the past few years. Memorials if desired may be given to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church of Oconomowoc, AngelsGrace Hospice, or charity of one's choice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.