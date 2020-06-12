WALES
Marie Mae (Tinnes) Perkins
Jan. 28, 1922 — June 10, 2020
Marie Mae (Tinnes) Perkins, age 98, of Wales, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at East Troy Manor. Marie was born on January 28, 1922, in Waukesha County to Everett and Anne (Zielke) Tinnes.
Marie was the oldest member of the First Congregational Church of Genesee, UCC. She enjoyed singing in the choir and playing piano. She loved fishing and dancing, Polka Fests were a favorite. She also enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage, bowling, her dogs, a good “happy hour”, but mostly she loved and enjoyed her family. She loved being a Mom, keeping a clean and tidy home and taking care of her children and the rest of the family.
She was a wonderful woman that will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting her.
Survivors include her children, Gerald (Kay) Perkins and Sue Perkins (David Hayne); her stepchildren, Kathy (Ed) Stock and Sherry (Tony) Harlemann; her four grandchildren, Chad (Anna) Perkins, Michael Perkins, Amy Perkins and Lisa (Mark) Petersen; her four great-grandchildren, Riley, Nolan, Evelyn Perkins and Christina Petersen; her brother, Roy Tinnes; and nieces, nephews, other
relatives and many friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her husbands, Chester Perkins and James Garity; her son, Richard; daughter-in-law, Jan; sister, Bertha; and brother, Edward.
A Celebration of Life for Marie will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Marie’s name can be directed to HAWS (www.hawspets.org) or First Congregational Church of Genesee (www.geneseechurch.org).
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Perkins family. Those wishing to share a memory/story or to sign the online guest registry can go to www.thelenfh.com.