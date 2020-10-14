DOUSMAN
Marilyn Carole (Curtis) Duehr
Sept. 25, 1933 — Oct. 12, 2020
Marilyn Carole (Curtis) Duehr, age 87, of Dousman, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc. Marilyn was born on September 25, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan, to Harvey and Myrtle (Lemke) Curtis.
Marilyn was a registered nurse for many years. She was a past member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in North Prairie and Divine Redeemer Church in Hartland. Marilyn loved to knit, sew, collect stamps and mostly she loved cats. She had hundreds of cat ornaments, statutes and figurines.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dayton and her daughter Debbie Wheeler.
Survivors include her children, Michael, Kevin (Anette), Karen, Douglas (Cindy) and Sharon, her grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services for Marilyn will be held at North Point Community Church, 400 W. Capitol Drive, Hartland, on October 23, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Alan Klatt officiating. A time of gathering will be held at the church prior to the service starting at 10:30 a.m.
Per CDC guidelines and the Wisconsin mask mandate, the family asks that you adhere to the social distancing and mask-wearing rules that are in place.
Memorial contributions in Marilyn’s name may be directed to the family.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Duehr family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.