DELAFIELD
Marilyn Eder
Sept. 10, 1936 - Nov. 24, 2020
Heaven gained another angel as Marilyn Ann Eder, aka “Ma,” of Delafield, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. The lord brought her home at the age of 84 after a courageous effort to remain with us. She was born in Milwaukee on September 10, 1936.
She was preceded by her mother, Eleanor Barbara, and Sigmund Krzyzanowski.
She married Ron Eder and was a loving mother of five children: Rick Eder (Kris Warner), Linda McNutt, Micky (Elka) Eder, Joan (Peter) Herr and Randy (Kayleen) Eder. She is also greatly loved and will be missed by eight grandchildren, respectively, Chaundra Higginson and Colton McNutt, Tera, Matthew and Casey Herr, Dan Eder, Martina Schanz, and Mitchell Albers Eder. Further survived by seven great-grandchildren.
Ma thoroughly enjoyed life. She was always willing to give a helping hand to those in need and was an avid volunteer in her community. She was outgoing, and loved to be with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and canning over the years for friends and family alike. Ma was very playful and humorous with a generous heart of gold. She was well known and loved in her community as a business owner for 20 years as well as a machinist for many years. She is survived by many more extended family and friends, and will be forever remembered by many.
Due to present restrictions and to allow for greater participation, a celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital for their loving care.
