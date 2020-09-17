Marilyn J. Clark
Marilyn J. Clark (nee Murphy) passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the age of 90.
She is survived by her son Lawrence (Leah) Clark of Oconomowoc; her daughter Susan Jorgensen of Watertown; grandchildren Heather (Mark) Schmeling, Sara (Patrick) Doege, Jill (Wes) Van Allen, Jamie Schroepfer, Joseph (Mindy) Schroepfer, Sally (Dan) Sebern, Kerry Schroepfer, Tracy Schroepfer and Kristin Schroepfer; great-grandchildren Joshua and Zachary Van Allen, Matthew and Megan Schroepfer, Kayla Doege, Mark Schmeling Jr., Lily and Nathaniel Sebern, Josie and Emily Schroepfer; sister-in-law Joann Murphy; cousin Patrick (Mary) Reardon; and beloved nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Kenneth; her daughter Karen; son-in-law Daniel Schroepfer; grandsons Peter and Daniel Schroepfer; her brother Patrick Murphy Jr.; her sister Colleen; and brother-in-law Leo Duggan.
Being a grandmother and great-grandmother was her greatest joy! Not having grandparents of her own, it was very important to her that she spend time with and make memories for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “Shall I tell you a story ...”
Marilyn was very active in the community and belonged to several organizations. They include (but are not limited to) the Oconomowoc Historical Society, Silver Lake Yacht Club, the vice president of the Friends of the Oconomowoc Library, the Oconomowoc Women’s Club, the Oconomowoc Senior Center, the Red Hatters, and the environmental association. She enjoyed teaching at St. Agnes in Butler for 36 years
and after her retirement from full-time teaching, she became a substitute teacher at St. Jerome’s in Oconomowoc and St. Bruno’s in Dousman. She loved her students! She was a docent at Ten Chimney’s Historical Museum for many years. Marilyn enjoyed knitting among other hobbies, and accrued over 10,000 volunteer hours knitting baby hats for the newborns at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed traveling throughout Wisconsin and the U.S. and visited Ireland and Italy. She was also was very active in the prayer and worship community of St. Jerome’s.
Contributions in memory of Marilyn Murphy Clark would be appreciated to the Oconomowoc Historical Society, a veteran’s program, or the charity of your choice.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm- Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.