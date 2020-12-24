Marion Ann Henderson
Marion Ann Henderson entered eternal life on December 5, 2020, at the age of 96. Dear wife of Dale Henderson, who preceded her death on October 18, 1990.
Marion was a loving mother to Kristine LoDuca (Dominic) and Dale Henderson (Lynn); grandma of Bradley LoDuca, Jonathan (Julie) LoDuca, Dominic (Lindsay) LoDuca and Brooke Henderson; and “Oma” of Joey, Jenna, Jackson LoDuca and Kale Moore. She was also a special cousin to Theresa Cisowsky; “auntie” to Christine Edmondstone and Jamie Bloom; and special grandma to Jeanne, Michael and Michelle Gorecki.
Marion was born a baker’s daughter, and helped in her parent’s German bakery growing up. She graduated from the School of Nursing at Marquette University, and served as a U.S. Cadet Nurse during World War II. Marion met her future husband, Dale Henderson, while working at the Army hospital in Ohio. Dale was a patient in the hospital and Marion was his nurse. They were married on November 27, l947. She continued her nursing career at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee as a nursery nurse.
Marion was an active volunteer in the Sussex Lions Club, Adult Daycare and Oconomowoc Historical Society and Museum. She also enjoyed using her baking skills for church functions and special friends.
She was a lifelong learner, world traveler and took classes in world events, history, sewing, cooking and bridge. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends at Draper Hall in Oconomowoc, and having “Happy Hour” where they discussed many different topics. Marion was excellent at remembering jokes, and always shared them with family and friends. Marion was also an avid sports fan. She went to all her grandchildren’s football, basketball and baseball games. In addition, she always had her radio on listening to Brewers, Packers, Badgers and Marquette games.
Special thanks to Azura Memory Care in Oconomowoc and St. Croix Hospice for wonderful care.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 9, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc. A private burial will follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marion’s name are appreciated and can be made to the Women’s Support Center in Waukesha County.
She is further survived by other relatives and friends.