JOHNSON CREEK
Marion Jean Skebba
Jan. 24, 1931 - Dec. 17, 2020
Marion Jean Skebba, 89, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at The View at Johnson Creek in Johnson Creek.
Marion was born on January 24, 1931, in Fort Atkinson, to Ernest and Edna (Denzin) Grube. She attended Waukesha High School where she met, and later married, on May 14, 1951, her high school sweetheart, Richard (Dick). She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and quilting. Marion adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved making quilts for them.
She is survived by her children Patricia (Rudy) Korsmo, Jefferson; Lori (James) Connell, Jackson, Mich.; and Roberta Skebba, Fort Atkinson; grandchildren: residing in Michigan are William (Michelle) Connell, Kathleen (Sean) Giles and Robert Connell; and residing in Wisconsin are Necia (Brandon) Jeske, Crivitz, and Jacob Hagness, Fort Atkinson; and her great-grandchildren, Owen and Donald Jeske, Lyla and Nora Connell, and Ethan and Claire Giles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Skebba; parents, Ernest and Edna (Denzin) Grube; and sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Donald Poppie.
The family wishes to extend their profound appreciation for the care and support of all the staff and caregivers of The View at Johnson Creek, Johnson Creek; Three Oaks Health, Johnson Creek; Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek; and Interim Health Care, Jefferson.
A private graveside service for Marion is being planned.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Church and Chapel, Brookfield, is caring for the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.churchandchapel.com.