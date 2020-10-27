WALES
Marion M. (Stocks) Davies
Dec. 28, 1942 — Oct. 23, 2020
Marion M. (Stocks) Davies, age 77, of Wales, passed away at her residence with her loving family at her side on Friday, October 23, 2020. Marion was born on December 28, 1942, in Oconomowoc, to James and Alice (Buth) Stocks. She married the love of her life, Richard E. Davies, on April 10, 1965, in Sullivan.
Marion was a truly remarkable woman. She cared for all she met, after raising her own family, she opened her home to help raise grandchildren, nieces, nephews and others. She and her husband worked side by side in many ventures including running Dick’s Country Market in Waukesha and Dick’s Locker Plant in North Prairie. She worked as a bookkeeper for Kettle Moraine Meats in Eagle, as cashier and meat wrapper at Kopecky’s General Store in Wales, and as a bakery attendant and meat wrapper at Super Johns in Waukesha. Together Marion and Dick worked for the Wales Cemetery Association, serving as care takers for Salem and Jerusalem Cemeteries for 40 years. Marion, Dick and their family also ran Davies Deer Processing, serving many, many hunters by caring for their deer and wild game meat processing and sausage making needs. Marion invested in all her customers, she found joy in hearing their stories of their hunting experiences and would take every opportunity to educate young hunters in properly caring for their meat. Marion was an exceptional cook and baker; her sour cream coffee cake or Spanish nut rolls were delicious Sunday morning treats. Marion was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wales. Above all things, Marion had a huge heart, she enjoyed sewing blankets or doll clothes and giving them as gifts; she even mended worn jeans as an act of love. She loved bird watching, taking a drive to look for deer or enjoy the scenery and spending time with family.
Marion is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard of Wales; her children, Deborah (Timothy) Coonen of Waukesha, Daniel (Jody) Davies Town of Lisbon, Jonathan (Julie) Davies of Genesee, Jeffrey (Susan) Davies of Dousman and Richard Davies Jr. of Vail, Colorado; her 10 grandchildren, Lindsey, Jared, Erin, Abigail, Joshua, Nicholas, Ethan, Zachary, Sarah and Joseph; her siblings, Edward (Ellen) Stocks of Mequon, Ronald Stock of Palmyra, Francis (Brenda) Stocks of Wautoma, Gene (Miriam) Stocks of Watertown, Charles (Eileen) Stocks Watertown, Charlotte Pladies of Mukwonago and Marilyn (David) Sherman of Oconomowoc; sister-in-law, Sally Stocks of Watertown; brother-in-law, Thomas Zillmer of Oconomowoc; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her sister, Sandy Zillmer; her brother, Larry Stocks; brother-inlaw, Walter Pladies; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Stocks.
The funeral service for Marion will be held on Friday, October 30, at 6 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 470 N. Oak Crest Drive, Wales, with Pastor Aaron Boerst officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the church from 3 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held on Saturday, October 31, at 9:30 a.m. at Salem Cemetery, Wales. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Marion’s name may direct those to the family for later distribution to charities dear to Marion.
Thelen Funeral Services of Genesee/North Prairie, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Davies family. Visit www.thelenfh.com to share a memory, leave a condolence, sign the online guest registry or obtain directions.